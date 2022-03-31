Alia Bhatt reacts to rumours of her being unhappy with team RRR: 'The only reason I'm bothering to clarify...'

Even as director SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to mint money at the box office, there were reports that actor Alia Bhatt - who had an extended cameo in the film - was miffed with the director. The unconfirmed reports began after Alia apparently deleted a number of promotional posts she did for the film from her Instagram feed. On Thursday, the actor took to social media to address these rumours in a long note. Also read: RRR BO: Film grosses ₹672 crore, surpasses Baahubali's lifetime earnings

Over the last few days, fans noted that Alia had either deleted or archived several of the videos and posts she had put on her Instagram feed in the run-up to RRR's release. Many speculated it was because the actor was unhappy with SS Rajamouli that her role had been cut short in the film. However, there was no confirmation of this.

On Thursday, Alia finally broke her silence on the matter. Sharing a long note on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "In today's randomness I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team." She added that the reason she deleted the old RRR posts was because she wanted to de-clutter her feed. "I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered," Alia added.

The clarification note Alia Bhatt shared on Instagram Stories.

The actor went on to thank director Rajamouli and her co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in her note. "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film," it further read.

She concluded that she is clarifying this only because she doesn't want anything to dampen the film's success. "The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide," she added.

Since its release last Friday, RRR has been an overwhelming success at the box office, earning ₹672 crore in six days worldwide. The film is already the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all-time and trade analysts estimate it may cross the ₹1000-crore barrier soon.

RRR is a period drama, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film, which has been made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, had a grand release last Friday worldwide on a record number of screens. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Alia plays Sita, the fiancé of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The film, which has been dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran in important roles.

