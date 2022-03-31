RRR box office day 6 collection: Film grosses 672 crore, surpasses Baahubali: The Beginning's lifetime earnings

In just six days of its release, SS Rajamouli's RRR has crossed a huge milestone. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the director's own 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. The first Baahubali film was at one point the highest-grossing film from the south, earning over ₹650 crore in its lifetime. But RRR has managed to pip it, grossing an impressive ₹672 crore worldwide in six days. Also read: Upasana cheers for Ram Charan's RRR in theatre, throws confetti at screen. Watch

RRR is anticipated to cross the ₹700 crore barrier within its first week. According to a tweet by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has earned ₹672.16 crore in its first six days, which includes earnings of ₹50.74 crore on Wednesday alone.

The film's Hindi version has also broken a record by becoming the best performing Hindi film in week one in the post-pandemic era. With earnings of ₹120 crore in six days, the Hindi version of RRR has surpassed Sooryavanshi's first week earnings. According to insider estimates, the film could end up crossing the ₹200-crore landmark in the Hindi belt alone, something that has been achieved by only a handful of films since the pandemic hit.

#RRR reboots and revives biz in mass circuits... Nears *Week 1* biz of #Sooryavanshi [? 120.66 cr] in *6 days*... HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr. Total: ? 120.59 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EbSh3mTkJO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2022

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, "The first week should clear the 130 crore nett mark making it the highest first week post the pandemic and then its about where that second Friday lands. The competition will come from Attack and Morbius but these films are unlikely to be much of a threat in the mass circuits as their target audience will be more in the metros and a few other big cities. The 200 crore nett number is there for the film unless the second Friday hits an hurdle. "

Internationally, too, the film continues to hold well. The release of Marvel and Sony's superhero vampire flick Morbius may dent its earnings this week but it largely depends on the word of mouth Morbius gets. Trade analysts estimate RRR to continue to be among the top earners internationally next week as well.

RRR is a period drama, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film, which has been made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, had a grand release last Friday worldwide on a record number of screens. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The film, which has been dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran in important roles.

