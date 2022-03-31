Covid-19: Delhi to no longer impose fine for not wearing masks in public

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to do away with a fine for not wearing face masks in public places amid a fall in Covid-19 cases. The nationwide tally currently stood below the 1,500-mark.

#BREAKING Delhi will stop imposing fines for not wearing masks. Currently, the fine is ₹500. However, this does not mean that the Delhi govt endorses people not wearing masks. Intensive campaigns will be conducted to promote wearing of masks #COVID19 @htTweets @htdelhi — Sweta Goswami (@sweta_goswami) March 31, 2022

Until now, a fine of ₹500 was imposed for not wearing masks in public places across the national capital.

The decision to remove the fine was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by lieutenant covernor Anil Baijal and came as the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days.