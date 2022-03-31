Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19: Delhi to no longer impose fine for not wearing masks in public
Covid-19: Delhi to no longer impose fine for not wearing masks in public

  • The decision to remove the fine was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by lieutenant covernor Anil Baijal and came as the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days
Until now, a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 was imposed for not wearing masks in public places across the national capital.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Until now, a fine of 500 was imposed for not wearing masks in public places across the national capital. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 06:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to do away with a fine for not wearing face masks in public places amid a fall in Covid-19 cases. The nationwide tally currently stood below the 1,500-mark.

Until now, a fine of 500 was imposed for not wearing masks in public places across the national capital.

The decision to remove the fine was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by lieutenant covernor Anil Baijal and came as the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days.

