Daily brief: Australian PM Albanese receives guard of honour onboard INS Vikrant, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2023 08:57 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese receives a guard of honour onboard INS Vikrant off the Mumbai coast, (PTI)

Watch: Australian PM Albanese receives guard of honour during INS Vikrant visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday went onboard the indigenous INS Vikrant and received a guard of honour by the Indian Navy in Mumbai. Read more

Floral, flirty, and fabulous: Bollywood's hottest summer dresses you need in your closet

Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to revamp your wardrobe with some chic and trendy dresses. If you're looking for some fashion inspiration, why not take a cue from the Bollywood celebrities who are always at the forefront of fashion? Read more

Dad Chiranjeevi's upbringing was the right way as I am able to pay my EMIs: Ram Charan

Ram Charan shared that growing up, his father Chiranjeevi made sure to keep his children grounded and not be influenced by his superstardom. The actor shared that because of his father's choice of upbringing, he too is able to follow his methods and manage his bills by paying his EMIs on time. Read more

'Chat in dressing room would be...': Gavaskar shows no mercy after Rohit Sharma's ploy backfires in IND-AUS 4th Test

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar minced no words after Rohit Sharma's gamble didn't pay off on the opening day of the 4th Test match against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read more

6 things to do in Kashmir this spring

Kashmir is referred to as ‘Heaven on Earth’ for its spellbinding landscapes and captivating beauty. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bollywood fashion bollywood chiranjeevi ram charan ind vs aus ahmedabad sunil gavaskar rohit sharma kashmir anthony albanese
