Watch: Australian PM Albanese receives guard of honour during INS Vikrant visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday went onboard the indigenous INS Vikrant and received a guard of honour by the Indian Navy in Mumbai. Albanese is on a three-day India trip and has so far joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the first day of 4th test match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Motera. Australian PM Anthony Albanese onboard INS Vikrant(ANI)

The Australian PM arrived in India on Wednesday and he visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. “An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations,” Albanese said in a tweet. He also attended a few events, including Holi celebrations. He announced the finalisation of the Australia-India Education Recognition Mechanism. “This new mechanism means that if you are an Indian student who is studying or have studied in Australia, your hard-earned degree will be recognised when you return home,” he said.

Both PM Modi and Albanese took a round of the stadium in a chariot built on a golf cart, with several banners around the venue highlighting the theme ‘75 years of friendship through cricket’.

He travelled to Mumbai on Thursday and attended the the meeting of India-Australia CEOs forum.

He is expected to hold bilateral meeting to strengthen relationship between India and Australia.

