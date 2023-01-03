Daily brief: BJP's 'Kashmir' swipe at ex-R&AW chief who joined Bharat Jodo Yatra, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Monumental role in Kashmir fiasco': BJP slams ex-RAW chief Dulat for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) secretary Amarjit Singh Dulat, as he joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which resumed after a 9-day break, and entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi. Read more

‘Slap a woman?’: Congress questions Delhi Police's Sultanpuri case probe | VIDEO

The horrific incident in Delhi's Sultanpuri sent tremors across the country and the Delhi Police is carrying out investigations regarding the case. However, the Congress on Tuesday raised questions on the viability of the Police to probe the incident. Read more

Indian Army plans to buy 300 rough terrain vehicles for high altitude

The Indian Army is planning to buy 300 indigenous logistics rough terrain vehicles that can be used for transportation of loads and evacuation of casualties in medium to high-altitude areas, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why is Japan offering families a million yen per child to leave Tokyo

In what is being seen as a major incentive, Japan’s government is offering one million yen per child to families asking them to move out of greater Tokyo. The relocation fee incentive will be introduced in April this year, Guardian reported quoting Japanese media, as part of a push from the government to move people towards country's declining small towns and villages. Read more

'Don't know how fast my heartbeat...': Ishan Kishan recalls playing Ranji Trophy game after Pant's tragic car crash

Before leading the batting charge of the new-look Team India in the 1st T20I on Tuesday, Indian opener Ishan Kishan shared his first reaction to Rishabh Pant's tragic car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. One of the most exciting young talents in world cricket, wicketkeeper-batter Pant suffered multiple injuries after his car collided with a road divider on December 30. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team rubbishes reports of her being replaced in Citadel, reveals when she will start shooting

After several reports claimed that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu quit her upcoming project Citadel, her publicist has now issued a statement. As per a new report, Samantha's publicist has said that whatever has been written about the actor being replaced from the show 'is rubbish'. Read more

Questions to ask yourself before giving a relationship another chance

A relationship goes through a lot. From finding the one perfect for yourself to going through a rough patch – a relationship survives a lot to make it a long lasting one. However, in relationships, we often come across situations when two people start to give up on each other, and eventually part. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON