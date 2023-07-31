Home / India News / Daily brief: Centre doing its best to retain IIT grads, says education ministry; and all the latest news

Daily brief: Centre doing its best to retain IIT grads, says education ministry; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 31, 2023

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The education ministry, however, did not respond in detail to specific questions raised by Bisen on the exact number of IIT students who go abroad after completing their education.(HT_PRINT)

Government doing its best to retain IIT grads: Education ministry

Over 25,000 students will graduate from 23 India Institute of Technology (IITs) in the year 2022-23 and the government is doing its best to retain such students in the country, the education ministry told parliament on Monday. Read more

Jasprit Bumrah to captain India in Ireland T20Is; Hardik and Gill rested, Prasidh back after long injury lay-off

Rohit Sharma's Team India has received a massive boost to their ICC World Cup 2023 preparations as speedster Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make a comeback in the Ireland series. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan returns with Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, starting Aug 14: ‘New Beginning’

On Monday, Sony TV announced the return of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 with a new promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Read more

RM of BTS heads to Japan dressed in comfy and elegant Bottega Veneta fit, drops a hint about his trip. See pics, videos

BTS member RM, born Kim Namjoon and fondly known as Namjoon, headed to Japan today for a new project. The paparazzi and ARMY shared pictures and videos of the rapper, songwriter, and producer on social media. Read more

5 cooking oils to reduce cholesterol

The oil you use to cook food has a profound impact on your health. Cooking oils with low smoke points are healthier than those with high smoke points. Read more

