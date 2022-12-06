Daily brief: Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others in Lakhimphur Kheri case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others in Lakhimpur violence case

The court of additional district judge (ADJ I) on Tuesday framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection with the October 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia in which four farmers were killed. Read more

Delhi airport rush: Aviation minister steps in to resolve issues

A Delhi airport spokesperson said they were in discussion with airlines to reduce peak hour departures from T3 terminal by 15%, which will require shifting some flights to terminals 1 and 2 and reschedule some others. Read more

'My sister's confidence after surgery…': Tejashwi Yadav hails Rohini Acharya

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday heaped praises on his sister Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to their father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, and said her confidence after the operation was “supernatural, unique and wonderful”. Read more

FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo aims to improve his dubious record in Portugal's crucial Round of 16 clash vs Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to find the back of the net after scoring the record-breaking goal against Ghana in Qatar. Portugal will meet Xherdan Shaqiri-starrer Switzerland in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup at the Lusail Stadium. Read more

Ranveer Singh reveals how he 'gave up' on acting, recalls only three actors ‘made it into glitzy industry from outside’

Actor Ranveer Singh has spoken about the time when he gave up on acting as he saw 'all the new upstarts were somebody with great legacy'. In a new interview, Ranveer recalled that at that point Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar were the only actors in the 'glitzy industry from the outside'. Read more

Anushka Sharma shares hilarious video of man’s reaction to food blogger’s questions. Watch

If you are a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen videos of food bloggers interviewing people. Usually, people reply to the questions asked by the bloggers and try to explain what they are doing. Read more

Raynaud's syndrome: Worrying signs in your fingers when it's cold outside

As the mercury is dropping progressively, many winter-related ailments are on rise. Apart from flu, cough and cold, arthritis flare-up, aches and pains, Raynaud's syndrome could also affect some people including women, those who suffer from high levels of stress and people with certain autoimmune conditions. Read more

Bipasha and Karan's adorable moments with Devi

Bipasha and Karan's adorable moments with Devi. Read more

