'My sister's confidence after surgery…': Tejashwi Yadav hails Rohini Acharya

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday heaped praises on his sister Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to their father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, and said her confidence after the operation was “supernatural, unique and wonderful”.

Yadav, who has been by his ailing father's side for the past few days, expressed delight that both Prasad and Rohini, his elder sister, were fine after the surgery.

The RJD president on Monday underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore.

“My dear sister's confidence after the operation is supernatural, unique and wonderful. The unique example of unbreakable love, infinite sacrifice, indomitable courage, unique dedication and unimaginable family values in the current era of seething relationships, set by my dear sister Rohini Acharya is indescribable and unforgettable,” Yadav tweeted along pictures of them at the hospital.

ऑपरेशन के बाद मेरी प्यारी बहन का आत्मविश्वास अलौकिक,अपूर्व और अद्भुत है।



मेरी प्यारी बहन रोहिणी आचार्य ने अटूट प्रेम, असीम त्याग, अदम्य साहस, अद्वितीय समर्पण और रिसते रिश्तों के वर्तमान दौर में अकल्पनीय पारिवारिक मूल्यों की जो अनूठी मिसाल कायम की है वह अवर्णनीय और अविस्मरणीय है। pic.twitter.com/uh51y01Roz — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 6, 2022

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Yadav to enquire about the recovery of Prasad.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on phone this morning and inquired about the health of RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav after the kidney transplant operation," according to the RJD.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told the media that the RJD chief's successful kidney transplant is a "matter of happiness".

"He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is fine. It is a matter of happiness that everything went well. Doctors have also said that he is fine. I have also spoken to Tejashwi Yadav," Nitish Kumar said.

Before the transplantation, Rohini took Twitter and said, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck."

Earlier in November, Yadav informed that his sister Rohini's kidney was found to be the best match and the family went ahead with the decision.

