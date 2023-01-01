Daily brief: Complaint against Uorfi Javed over ‘display of body’, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 09:12 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uorfi Javed
ByHT News Desk

'Disgrace': BJP leader complains against Uorfi Javed; ‘do it behind four walls’

BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishor Wagh on Sunday filed a complaint against actor and model Uorfi Javed for roaming the streets of Mumbai exhibiting her body. Read more

3 killed in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's event in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, three people died while several were injured in a public gathering held by Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s in Guntur district on Sunday. Read more

Tata Open Maharashtra: Ramkumar Ramanathan cruises to main draw under calming presence of Purav Raja

“In the space!” “Go for it!” “Make a soup!” – exclamations spilled from the audience as Ramkumar Ramanathan played in front of an almost-packed side court at the Tata Open Maharashtra on Sunday. Read more

Gurmeet Choudhary gets injured while protecting wife Debina Bonnerjee from crowd on New Year's Eve, fans react. Watch

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently attended a New Year's eve party where he ended up injuring himself. Read more

Jacqueline Fernandez watches the first sunset of 2023 in a breezy summer dress

Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashionista. The actor kickstarted the new year on a fashion high. Read more

