Daily brief: Karnataka minister's big hint amid demands to overturn ‘hijab ban', and all the latest news

Congress govt in Karnataka to overturn ‘hijab ban’? Priyank Kharge's ‘relook’ hint The new government in Karnataka, led by the Congress, is likely to either revise or withdraw the orders and legislations - passed by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime - like school textbook revision and anti-conversion laws. Read more Wearing a hijab in classrooms became a major political and religious issue in 2022 after the state government issued an order that effectively banned it in classrooms in government run colleges.

At roundtable, PM Modi invites CEOs to tap into investment opportunities in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited Australia’s leading business to tap investment opportunities in India in key areas such as infrastructure, fintech, telecommunications, semiconductors, and renewable energy. Read more

Bravo sensationally confirms Dhoni's return to CSK next year: ‘100 percent. Impact Player rule will prolong his career’

The Chennai Super Kings reached their tenth Indian Premier League final on Tuesday night, defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier in Chennai. The Hardik Pandya-led side, that had finished at the top of the table, will have another shot at reaching the final, however; they will meet the winners of the eliminator game between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Read more

Rupali Ganguly visits Nitesh Pandey's family at their home, gets emotional while leaving. Watch

Rupali Ganguly went to visit Nitesh Pandey's family at their home in Mumbai. The actor worked with Nitesh on the Star Plus show Anupamaa. She had expressed her shock at hearing of his death earlier on Wednesday and posted her reaction on Twitter. Read more

Unlock your summer glow: 6 expert-approved skincare tips to master the art of glowing skin this summer

As the temperature soars, our instinct drives us towards ways to protect and nourish our skin. When it gets hot and humid our skin can get super parched and patchy at the same time leading to some major irritating skin problems. But don't trip, there's a way to combat this! You got to hit up ways of skincare that are all about hydrating and nourishing your precious epidermis. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail