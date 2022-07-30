Daily brief: Congress to hold massive anti-inflation agitation on August 5, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cong to hold anti-inflation agitation on Aug 5, PM House gherao part of stir

The Congress will hold a massive nationwide protest over inflation on August 5 as part of which the grand old party plans to gherao the Prime Minister’s house in the national capital. Read more

Video: Top Punjab doctor fights tears as Cong chief meets him after humiliation

Dr Raj Bahadur, who resigned as the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences after facing humiliation on camera at the hands of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, was left in tears when Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Raja Warring came to meet him in Mohali. Read more

Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of ₹22 lakh, arrested

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a sales manager of a five-star hotel, located near Mumbai airport of around ₹22 lakh. Read more

Masaba Masaba season 2 review: Charming and naturally great, Masaba Gupta proves herself Neena Ji of the new gen

Masaba Gupta and her show Masaba Masaba have grown up quite a lot in the second season. She, as an actor, and the show, in the themes it picks up. Despite considerably less dose of the ever-welcome Neena Gupta, Masaba Masaba season 2 doesn't feel lacking warmth, fun and believable, beautiful central performance, all thanks to the veteran's equally talented daughter (now proven). Read more

Gururaja Poojary wins India's 2nd weightlifting medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, clinches bronze in men's 61kg final

Gururaja Poojary made it two out of two for India in weightlifting as he won a bronze medal in the men's 61kg final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. Poojary successfully pulled off a combined lift of 269kg, (118kg in snatch and 151kg in clean and jerk) to ensure India's second medal of the Games. Read more

