Daily brief: Congress to hold massive anti-inflation agitation on August 5, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 09:00 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi along with other MPs of Congress party in a protest against price hike of essential commodities and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on milk related food products at the parliament in New Delhi on July 27, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

Cong to hold anti-inflation agitation on Aug 5, PM House gherao part of stir

The Congress will hold a massive nationwide protest over inflation on August 5 as part of which the grand old party plans to gherao the Prime Minister’s house in the national capital. Read more

Video: Top Punjab doctor fights tears as Cong chief meets him after humiliation

Dr Raj Bahadur, who resigned as the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences after facing humiliation on camera at the hands of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, was left in tears when Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Raja Warring came to meet him in Mohali. Read more

Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of 22 lakh, arrested

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a sales manager of a five-star hotel, located near Mumbai airport of around 22 lakh. Read more

