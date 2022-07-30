Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of ₹22 lakh, arrested
Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a sales manager of a five-star hotel, located near Mumbai airport of around ₹22 lakh.
According to police officials, the accused Pugal Vasan approached the complainant, Manisha Jain (42), sales manager at Orchid Hotel, on July 16, and told her that he works for a garment company, which wants to launch a t-shirt brand and other products, and on his employers’ instructions, he was organising a product launch event in Mumbai and wants to book a hall in the hotel for the same.
Vasan again visited the hotel the next day and told Jain that his boss wanted all the guests to be gifted a gold coin as a return gift and asked Jain if she could help him arrange 42 gold coins.
“In order to make some profit, the complainant offered to give Vasan gold coins that she had bought from her personal savings, to which Vasan agreed,” said a crime branch officer.
The accused, on July 18, asked Jain to hand over the coins and collect the payment. She accordingly sent her brother to go and meet Vasan.
“Vasan collected the bag containing 42 gold coins (420 grams in all) from Jain’s brother at an Andheri hotel and under the pretext of stepping out to get the cash for making the payment escaped from the hotel,” said another police officer.
The victim’s brother waited there for a while but as Vasan did not return, he tried calling his number and found it switched off. The man then informed his sister about it.
Jain then approached the Vile Parle police and filed a complaint. Unit 8 of the crime branch had launched a parallel probe in the case and after 10-days of manhunt, nabbed Vasan from a Bangalore hotel room on Thursday and brought him to the city.
During interrogation, he revealed that he had a small clothing business, but the same had to be shut down after incurring huge losses, and therefore started duping people to earn a living, crime branch sources said.
The probe also revealed that before Jain, Vasan had also approached senior executives of two more five-star hotels in the city, but they didn’t accept his requests and his plan didn’t work.
He has been handed over to the Vile Parle police for further investigation and recovery of gold coins.
Vasan has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal breach of trust.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
