Congress to hold massive anti-inflation agitation on August 5, PM House gherao part of stir

The Congress will hold a massive nationwide protest over inflation on August 5 as part of which the grand old party plans to gherao the Prime Minister’s house in the national capital. Members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC ) along with other senior leaders will take part in the “Prime Minister House Gherao” rally.

In a statement, the Congress said its elected representatives at all levels will court arrest in their respective blocks and district headquarters. In Delhi, the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" march to register their protest over price rise. All of the party’s state units will hold Raj Bhavan gherao rallies.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have listed the discussion on the issue of price rise on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The discussion will take place nearly two weeks after the commencement of the Monsoon Session. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to speak in both the Houses on the short-time duration, news agency ANI reported

Several Opposition leaders have staged protests in Parliament complex against inflation and a hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during the ongoing session. In an unprecedented move, a total of 27 MPs, including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and four Lok Sabha MPs, have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing session of Parliament.

The Narendra Modi government has been facing a lot of heat from Ipposition parties over fuel and gas price hikes, rise in retail inflation and a hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Besides Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Opposition members including Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena have been actively accusing the government of ‘cruelty on the poor.’

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

