Daily brief: Day after NCP skips inauguration, Ajit Pawar says new parliament needed; and all the latest news

‘New Parliament building was needed’: Ajit Pawar amid NCP skipping inaugration

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Monday backed the new parliament building, saying it was needed keeping in mind the population of the country. “Keeping the population of the country in mind which is crossing 135 crores, the people representing them will also increase. So I personally feel this new Parliament building was needed," Pawar said. Read Here.

Debt Limit deal explained: How will it impact US economy, polls and people

The recent agreement between President Joe Biden and House Republicans regarding the debt limit and spending has sparked discussions and debates. Here are 10 key points to help you understand the deal and its implications. Read Here.

'We were in dressing room and...': MS Dhoni's frustration on Sunday washout, explains why reserve day will do 'justice'

The IPL 2023 final is underway with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni winning the toss and opting to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. The finale, which was initially scheduled for Sunday, has been shifted to the reserve day as rain and hail storm lashed Ahmedabad last evening. While the scenes look extremely positive at the moment but Dhoni made his decision keeping the rain factor in mind, which may affect the contest later in the evening. Read Here.

Fatty liver: Harmful habits that cause it, ways to manage it in early stages

As the technology moves forward and we increasingly become more dependent on electronic devices, our lifestyle has undergone a massive change. Being sedentary has made us susceptible to a range of diseases from diabetes, blood pressure, to heart disease. In recent decades, cases of NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) are increasing. Read Here.

Shabana Azmi admits her bond with Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar is friendly due to Honey Irani: ‘I owe it to her’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi opened up about her friendly relationship with Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. Farhan and Zoya are lyricists-screenwriter Javed Akhtar's kids from his first marriage. Talking about them, Shabana recently said that she owes it to Javed's first wife Honey Irani for her relationship with Zoya and Akhtar. She also added that she doesn't interfere in their business. Read Here.

Parineeti's Brother Shares More Inside Pics From Engagement

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra shared some unseen emotional and happy moments from her engagement with Raghav Chadha. The post featured Parineeti and Shivang wiping tears of their emotional father. Read Here.

