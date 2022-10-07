Home / India News / Daily Brief : ED attaches assets worth 1.54 crore belonging to Amnesty International, and all the latest news

Daily Brief : ED attaches assets worth 1.54 crore belonging to Amnesty International, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 07, 2022 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ED had initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd. (Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk

ED attaches assets worth 1.54 crore belonging to Amnesty under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth 1.54 crore in bank accounts of Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Read more

Anand Mahindra receives his Scorpio-N, tells Twitteratis to do this

Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra received his Scorpio-N and told Twitteratis to recommend a good name for the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). Read more

Tips to manage long-distance relationship in the modern era of dating

Most people believe that living together and spending time are the same thing however, you can spend all the time in the world with someone and still be disconnected while you could be in a long-distance relationship and still be closely knitted. Read more

Brahmastra's Rasiya Reprise features unseen deleted scene, fans praise Arijit Singh's soulful rendition. Watch

The reprise version of Brahmastra's popular song Rasiya was released on Friday, four weeks after the film's release. The new version, sung by Arijit Singh, had fans praising his voice. Read more

Would you eat this cake that looks like a pile of dishwashing sponges?

Do you remember the trend “Everything is cake” that took over social media a few years ago? Turns out, netizens are not over it yet or at least that is what this video of a cake that looks like a pile of dishwashing sponges suggests. Read more

'Pichele ek saal se jis tarah se matches huye hain...': Rizwan has his say on blockbuster India vs Pakistan tie in T20WC

In a little over a fortnight from now, cricket fans across the globe will be treated to a third edition of the India-Pakistan rivalry match, this time at the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Read more

amnesty international india enforcement directorate
