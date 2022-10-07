Anand Mahindra receives his Scorpio-N, tells Twitteratis to do this

Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra received his Scorpio-N and told Twitteratis to recommend a good name for the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

“Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome!” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman received mixed reviews on his tweet. A user appreciated that Anand Mahindra, who could have taken the first delivery of the Scorpio-N, waited like other customers to receive the SUV.

Another user on Twitter questioned whether Mahindra received the car or was giving it to someone. To this, the Mahindra chairman replied, “Not today. Today I was being selfish…Can’t wait to get behind the wheel..”

However, a few Twitteratis also raised grievances to the Mahindra Group chairman over the delay in deliveries of the Scorpio-N.

The deliveries of the SUV started on September 26 and an official statement said that Mahindra planned to deliver over 7,000 units within the first 10 days of delivery commencement.

The Scorpio-N is available in both petrol and diesel. It starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹23.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

A few key highlights of the SUV include rear AC, Rich Coffee Black Leatherette interiors, rear camera and LED projector fog lamps.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in seven colours- Grand Canyon, Royal Gold, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver, Napoli Black, Everest White and Deep Forest.

When it comes to safety, Mahindra has put six airbags, a driver drowsiness detection system and a collapsible steering column among other such features.

