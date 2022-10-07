Home / India News / ED attaches assets worth 1.54 crore belonging to Amnesty under PMLA

Published on Oct 07, 2022 06:32 PM IST

A statement issued on Friday said the ED had initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against Amnesty International India. With this, the total attachment now stands at ₹21.08 crore, the agency said.

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth 1.54 crore in bank accounts of Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

A statement issued on Friday said the ED had initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd. (AIIPL) and others under Section 120(B) IPC, 1860 and Sections 11, 35 & 39 of FCRA, Foreign Contributions Regulatory Act, 2010.

In this case, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) had been granted of permission under the FCRA, 2010 during 2011-12 for receiving foreign contributions from Amnesty International UK. However, the same was cancelled and permission/registration has been denied, M/s Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and M/s Indians Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) were formed in the year 2013-14 and 2012-13 respectively to escape the FCRA route and carried out NGO activities in the guise of service export and FDI.

​Investigation by ED revealed that upon cancellation of FCRA Licence of M/s. Amnesty International India Foundation Trust, a new method was adopted by Amnesty entities to receive money from abroad, that Amnesty International, UK, sent 51.72 crore to AIIPL in the guise of export of services and foreign direct investment, however, there was no documentary proof for the alleged export such as invoices and copies of the agreement submitted during the investigation.

With this, the total attachment in the case stands at 21.08 crore.

