Daily brief: Exit polls predict BJP to retain UP, AAP tsunami in Punjab, and all the latest news

Exit Polls: BJP set to win UP, AAP a shock Punjab winner

The BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and, in a big surprise, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to form the government in Punjab, according to exit polls released Monday after Assembly elections in five states. Read more

'Wish I could've hugged you tighter': Shane Warne's children Jackson, Brooke, Summer pay moving tribute to their father

Soon after Thai police confirmed that Australia cricket legend Shane Warne died of natural causes, his children Jackson, Summer, and Brooke Warne released statements to pay tribute to their late father. Read more

Boney Kapoor calls South films wholesome ‘thali’, says Bollywood is like ‘McDonalds where you get only what you order'

In a new interview, Boney Kapoor draws comparison between Bollywood and South Indian film industry. While he compared Bollywood to McDonalds and KFC, he called South Indian films a wholesome thali. Read more

Little Ukrainian girl sings Frozen’s Let it Go in a bomb shelter

This video that was originally shared on Facebook and later by Good News Correspondent on Instagram shows how a little Ukrainian girl sings Frozen’s Let it Go in a bomb shelter. Read more

'Empty seats speak loudly...': Ukraine slams Russia for no-show at ICJ hearing

Ukraine urges International Court of Justice to order Russia to halt invasion. Russia snubbed the hearing, declined to send a delegation to the U.N. Top court. As the hearing commenced, seats reserved for Russia's lawyers was empty. Watch