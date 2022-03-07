Little Ukrainian girl sings Frozen’s Let it Go in a bomb shelter. Watch

With the current situation in Ukraine, a lot of videos are surfacing on the Internet where the Ukrainian people’s unwavering grit and mental strength can be seen. It is even more heartwarming to watch videos where little kids are taking it upon themselves to bring more strength, courage and determination to this fight. This video that was posted by Good News Correspondent on Instagram, shows exactly that kind of situation with a young girl.

The video opens to show the little girl singing Let it Go from Frozen which was quite the hit on the internet a few years ago. This song that was sung by the protagonist Elsa in the movie, shows how strong she is against her personal battles. The little girl in the video can be heard singing a song in her native language - Ukrainian. According to the Daily Mail, this girl is named Amelia and this video was filmed with permission from her mother. It was originally posted to Facebook on Thursday by a user named Marta Smekhova.

Throughout the video, viewers can observe how the little girl has unwavering strength in her eyes and a beautiful smile on her face. She sings this song with a lot of passion and hope as she inspires people on the Internet, as well as the ones who can be seen inside of the bomb shelter, behind her. The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “There is always beauty that outshines the evil in this world. Bless this child and her people.”

Watch it here:

The video has so far accumulated more than 9,500 views on it. And it was posted on Instagram around 11 hours ago. The video has also received several heartwarming comments in support of Ukraine and of this little girl in particular.

“She made me tear up, beautiful,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Bless you and please do not lose your strength and spirit,” posted another individual. “Just beautiful sweetheart, we are praying for all of you,” commented a third. A fourth comment reads, “Beautiful for so many reasons.”

