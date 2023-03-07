Daily brief: France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris amid outbreak, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

France has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among red foxes northeast of Paris(National Wildlife Federation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris amid outbreak, 3 found dead

France has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among red foxes northeast of Paris, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday, as the spread of the virus to mammals raised global concerns. Read more

Sushmita Sen says she's ‘cleared’ by cardiologist as she starts exercising days after heart attack

Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account and informed fans that she has been declared fit by her cardiologist as she started light body movement at home. In her own words, she said she's ‘cleared’ to start stretching, days after she suffered from a heart attack. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Match referee can talk about pitches, doesn’t matter I agree or…': Rahul Dravid on ICC's 'poor' rating for Indore pitch

There have been some outstanding performances from the players of India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India's Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been superb while Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann and Usman Khawaja have led the way for Australia. Read more

Diabetes: Diet plan, dos and don'ts for diabetics to prevent sugar spikes

What you are eating with diabetes can greatly impact your chances of long-term complications related to this metabolic disorder. Uncontrolled sugar levels can wreak havoc with many body processes and organs and with time chronic diseases are bound to affect your quality of life. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth Malhotra's first Holi with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra shared a lovely selfie with Kiara Advani from their first Holi celebration after their wedding. Sharing the pic, Sidharth wrote, “First Holi with MRS #Happyholi” Read more