Daily brief: Govt expands ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 11, 2022 09:00 PM IST

Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Twitter/ @smritiirani)
ByHT News Desk

Govt expands ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, focus on multi-ministerial convergence

Multi-ministerial convergence, skilling of girls, increasing enrollment of girls at secondary level in schools, raising awareness about menstrual hygiene, and promulgating elimination…read more.

Plea moved in Madras HC for medical attention to Rajiv case convict Murugan

Life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case Murugan has been on a fast for over a month and needs immediate medical attention, a petition filed…read more.

War in Ukraine 'may be blessing' for climate, says UN weather agency chief

The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment…read more.

Kuldeep claims four as India rout SA, clinch ODI series

Incessant rain over the weekend and steady drizzle on Tuesday morning had raised serious doubt whether the third ODI between India and South Africa will take place at the Arun Jaitley…read more.

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De calls Gori Nagori 'standard less'; viewers criticise her 'classist comment.' Watch

A new promo for Bigg Boss 16 gave a sneak peek into a new fight, this time between Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, and Gori Nagori. During the argument, Sreejita made…read more.

Apple iPhone 14's Crash Detection causing false alarms?

iPhone 14 – the newly launched next line-up of iPhone series comes with many unparalleled features and of these, crash detection is one such. It is intended to activate in a car accident…read more.

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor tick off Tuesday duties in comfy casuals

Spotting our favourite celebrities running their personal errands is one of our favourite week activities. Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor were spotted in different parts of Mumbai…read more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

trend russia ukraine crisis bigg boss iphone smriti irani beti bachao + 4 more
