Plea moved in Madras HC for medical attention to Rajiv case convict Murugan

CHENNAI: Life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case Murugan has been on a fast for over a month and needs immediate medical attention, a petition filed in the Madras high court by his 81-year-old mother-in-law S Padma said.

Padma, the mother of life convict Nalini Sridharan who is out on parole, said Murugan alias Sriharan has been on what was described as a “spiritual fast” and has lost 20kg. He is presently jailed in the Vellore central prison.

In her request, Padma said that when their advocates P Pugalenthi and M Ezhilarasu met Murugan in the interview room of the central prison on 8 October, her son-in-law was unable to walk and speak because he had been on a spiritual fast for 32 days and his weight was down to 43kg from 62kg.

“During their interview (meeting), my son-in-law’s fingers and hands were shivering. I have realised that my son-in- law’s life is in danger in the hands of the prison authorities,” the affidavit read.

She said that she made a representation to the jail officials the following day but it was not considered. She is seeking “proper” medical attention to Murugan.

Following the Supreme Court’s order in May to release of AG Perarivalan, a convict serving life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi’s assasination case, the Tamil Nadu government said it will consult legal experts on the release of the remaining six convicts.

Nalini, her husband Murugan, Santhan, Ravichandran, Jayakumar, and Robert Pyas are the other convicts in the case.

The death sentence of all six except Nalini was commuted to life by the Supreme Court in 2014. The Tamil Nadu cabinet recommended the release of the seven convicts.

Padma’s request to the high court said Murugan had been in jail for 31 years.

In June, the Madras high court dismissed Nalini’s petition seeking to declare that the failure of the state governor to act in accordance with the Tamil Nadu cabinet’s September 9, 2018 recommendation to release them as unconstitutional.