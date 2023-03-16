Daily brief: Govt says 114 tigers died in five years due to poaching; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The government said a total of 551 tigers died in last five years.

551 tigers died in 5 yrs, including 114 due to poaching: Govt tells Parliament

The central government on Thursday told Parliament that a total of 551 tigers died in the last five years and among them, 114 fell prey to poachers. Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate….read more.

‘Didn’t involve travel to India’: MEA on invite to Taliban for online course

India on Thursday said there has been no change in the government’s position on not recognising the Taliban setup in Afghanistan following reports of a foreign policy institution in Kabul asking officials to…read more.

Xi tightens grip as China announces major plan to revamp governance

Beijing: China on Thursday revealed a major plan to revamp state institutions, tightening the President Xi Jinping-led Communist party’s grip over organisations responsible for governance, days after he…read more.

Ajay Devgn says he and his Bholaa co-star Tabu share a longtime equation of 'yaari aur gaali-galauch'

In his upcoming film, Bholaa, Ajay Devgn will once again share the screen with Tabu. However, this time, the actor is directing his good friend. Tabu and Ajay have worked together on numerous hits, the last being…read more.

Beauty, skincare tips: 5 wellness resolutions to try right now for that glow-up

There are so many things we wish you could do for that dream glow-up, including fancy treatments, expensive makeup etc where from cleansing balms and powder cleansers to pressed serums and concentrated…read more.

