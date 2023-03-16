There are so many things we wish you could do for that dream glow-up, including fancy treatments, expensive makeup etc where from cleansing balms and powder cleansers to pressed serums and concentrated oils, the improved potency of skincare comes in a diverse variety. Raise your hands if you’ve tried triple cleansing with exfoliating scrubs, peel-off masks to tackle common gripes of hyperpigmentation but end up with breakouts and some irritation.

Beauty, skincare tips: 5 wellness resolutions to try right now for that glow-up (Photo by Aziz Acharki on Unsplash )

The upcoming skincare trend of 2023 is all about using less aggressive and more nurturing skincare products and ingredients and aligning more towards skin barrier health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rihana Qureshi, Certified Nutritionist and Strength Training Coach along with Dr Atchara Venakatraman Childbirth Educator, Child Development Consultant, Child psychologist (ICPEM certified ) and Maternal and Infant Nutritionist, suggested 5 wellness resolutions to try right now for that glow-up:

#1 Fat for skin

So when it comes to skin health, there are a lot of foods that you can eat but the most important one will surprise you --- no, it's not collagen, not biotin or a vitamin. It's fat! Yes! Fat is essential for glowing skin. There are two types of Healthy Fats - Omega-6 and Omega-3 Fatty Acids. Omega-6 fatty acids are building blocks of cell membranes. They tend to keep skin healthy and hydrated by preventing flaky skin. Omega-3 Fatty Acids nourish your skin and add radiance and softness to your complexion. So make sure to eat foods rich in Omega 3 – these include fatty fish such as salmon. Nuts, flaxseeds are good veg sources of Omega-3. Alternatively, our traditional ghee also contains a modest amount of Omega-3. So you can cook your meals in pure ghee.

#2 Take a chill pill!

Our body rests and repairs itself while we sleep. Overnight, the body goes into repair and restore mode, meaning it removes toxins, repairs damaged cells, and creates new ones, in all it restores our energy. That’s why after good-quality sleep, we look fresher, younger, and more radiant. Active relaxation techniques like meditation and conscious deep breathing are also known to calm your mind and body. Also, enough rest is very essential as it allows your mind to think more clearly, making your mind feel less clogged with unnecessary thoughts.

#3 Exercise, even if it's for 30 minutes!

Exercise increases blood circulation, which means oxygen and nutrients reach every organ more quickly and efficiently. A body with enough oxygen supply seems visually healthy. Simply looking at your skin the day after exercise can reveal how exercise makes your skin glow. Exercising also causes us to sweat, and sweating aids in the removal of toxins from the body. They also get your day started and boost your mood. You don't have to stick to a strict workout schedule; the best exercise is the one you enjoy the most.

#4 Get a skincare routine!

Of course, we all want to have radiant, clear skin. Hence, in order to accomplish so, you must begin treating your skin in the same manner. Your skin represents your overall health; the healthier your skin seems, the healthier you are on the inside. Additionally, "prevention is better than cure." While makeup can certainly conceal skin issues such as acne, pimples, and dryness, it will not make your skin healthier from within. This is why you need a skin care routine tailored to your skin's needs. Having a clean face is the most basic requirement for glowing skin. Do a face cleanup regularly. It is not necessary to always go to the salon. A basic cleanse, steam, scrub and moisturize routine done at home can also make a huge difference. Furthermore, treating your skin with the proper nutrients is an important aspect of a skin care programme. Keep yourself hydrated and eat healthy meals at home. Try it for 15 days and you will see an improvement.

#5 MOTHERS need care too!

After delivery, to get the postpartum glow. DrAtchara Venkatraman recommended new mothers practice Yoga and meditation for their mental and physical peace. A must-have resolution for new mothers. Moms must also get plenty of rest to keep their skin healthy and glowing. They can give over the infant to the father, grandparents or a carer while they rest. Drinking water is a must-have resolution for your list. Water is necessary not just for moms, but for everyone. To regain their postpartum glow, new moms should consume 8-9 glasses of water every day, and they should drink a glass of water before nursing the infant to keep hydrated. A good diet should be maintained, to avoid junk food, greasy foods, and sugar (use jaggery instead). Eating a balanced diet that includes vegetables, green leafy vegetables, fruits and nuts, staying hydrated, and exercising regularly while providing your body adequate rest will help with the glow. When you are healthy on the inside, you will naturally shine on the exterior.

