Daily brief: HC directs govt to form panel on Joshimath land subsidence, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Form committee of experts on land subsidence in Joshimath: HC tells state govt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Uttarakhand high court on Thursday directed the state government to constitute a committee of independent experts on land subsidence in Joshimath and submit the report in a sealed envelope to the court within two months. Read more

‘What’s the purpose of having an elected govt’: SC on AAP vs Centre power tussle

The Supreme Court on Thursday raised pointed questions to the Centre on the purpose of having an elected government in Delhi if the administrative functions have to be carried out at the beck and call of the Centre. Read more

Jharkhand: 3 CRPF jawans injured in IED blast; second such incident in 2 days

Three central reserve police force (CRPF) jawans were injured on Thursday in an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Anushka Sharma moves Bombay HC against Sales Tax dept orders seeking dues

Actor Anushka Sharma has moved the Bombay High Court challenging two orders passed by the deputy commissioner of Sales Tax raising dues for 2012-13 and 2013-14 assessment years under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act. Read more

'If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia...': Rashid threatens to leave BBL as CA cancels ODI series

Superstar Rashid Khan has threatened to leave the Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia (CA) decided to pull out of an upcoming series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read more

5 ways to make kites for Uttarayan festival

The special time of the year is here. In various parts of the country, at this time, the harvest festival takes place. Known by many names, the harvest festival brings with itself prosperity, happiness, the sense of togetherness and the hope of a better tomorrow. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON