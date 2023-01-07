Daily brief: In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to be part of joint air exercise; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IAF's first female fighter pilot to participate in joint air exercise

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Squadron leader Avani Chaturvedi, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) first female fighter pilot, is set to take part in a maiden air exercise ‘Veer Guardian-2023’, which will be held at the Hyakuri air base in Japan from January 12 to 26 to bolster air defence cooperation between the two sides, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Read more

'PM, CMs will become irrelevant': Kejriwal writes to LG over MCD appointments

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena seeking clarification over his official position on the term “LG/Administrator” used in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, a day after the MCD House was adjourned before the election of the mayor due to ruckus over oath-taking. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shankar Mishra switched off phone; Delhi cops got leads from taxi driver: Report

Mumbai man Shankar Mishra, who was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly urinating on an elderly woman in an intoxicated condition on an Air India flight, switched off his mobile phone and was using auto rickshaws for travelling to escape arrest, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation donates to family of Delhi hit-and-drag case victim Anjali Singh

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, has donated to the family of the 20-year-old Delhi hit-and-drag case victim Anjali Singh. A source confirmed to Hindustan Times that Meer Foundation came forward and donated an undisclosed amount to her family. Anjali lost her life in a hit-and-run that took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala on New Year's night. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chetan Sharma to continue as chairman of BCCI senior men's selection committee; board announces five-member panel

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the reappointment of Chetan Sharma as the chairman of selectors, and further announced four names for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee. With Chetan Sharma being recommended for the position of chief selector, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath will also be part of the panel. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON