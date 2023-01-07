Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation donates to family of Delhi hit-and-drag case victim Anjali Singh

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, has donated to the family of the 20-year-old Delhi hit-and-drag case victim Anjali Singh. A source confirmed to Hindustan Times that Meer Foundation came forward and donated an undisclosed amount to her family. Anjali lost her life in a hit-and-run that took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala on New Year's night. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan to provide aid to child who tried to wake up dead mother at train station)

As per ANI, Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to her siblings.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for over 12 kilometers under the vehicle on the city's roads.

Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police. "In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said on Friday as quoted by ANI.

The other five accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal were arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.

This isn't the first time that Meer Foundation come forward to help people. In June 2020, the NGO had pledged support towards the child who pulled on his dead mother at Muzaffarpur railway station amid the migrant crisis that year.

Meer Foundation had shared a picture of the child with his grandparents and said it will be looking after his well-being. “#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather’s care,” the organisation had tweeted.

Shah Rukh had also written on Twitter then, “Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby.”

