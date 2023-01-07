Shankar Mishra switched off phone; Delhi cops got leads from taxi driver: Report

Mumbai man Shankar Mishra, who was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly urinating on an elderly woman in an intoxicated condition on an Air India flight, switched off his mobile phone and was using auto rickshaws for travelling to escape arrest, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources.

Mishra was arrested after a Delhi Police team deployed to track his movements zeroed in at his location on early Saturday morning.

The Delhi Police issued an airport alert, tried to trace his phone, and monitored bank transactions, the sources told ANI.

"He switched off his phone on January 3 that was his last location," the sources said, adding that the accused was using auto rickshaws for travelling.

"His travel history was tracked including where he used to go after the office in Bengaluru. Police followed the route he used to go to his office," he further said.

ANI added that the police team obtained some leads from the taxi driver who left Mishra at the location. "Mishra's location was found in Mysore late at night, by the time Delhi Police reached there, he had alighted from the taxi after that the driver of the taxi was interrogated, from which some leads were obtained," a police source.

The police sources said Mishra had stayed many times before at the place where he was arrested.

News agency PTI, citing police sources, reported that the Delhi and Bengaluru police teams had earlier gone to Marathalli area in Bengaluru but drew a blank.

Later, they got a piece of information that he was staying in an apartment in Sanjay Nagar. Mishra was picked up from there around 3.30am on Saturday.

Mishra had fled in a red SUV from his Bengaluru residence on Wednesday after he learnt that FIR was registered by IGI Airport Police.

Earlier on Saturday, Mishra was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Advocate Manu Sharma appearing for Mishra submitted that in the FIR only one non-bailable offence is mentioned, others are bailable offences. Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika recorded the submission made by police that Mishra has been non-cooperative.

It further recorded that the same court issued a non-bailable warrant against him."Accused Shankar Mishra's mobile phone was traced and he was located in Bengaluru. He could not even be traced at his workplace. The entire material points out that he was deliberately not joining the probe," noted the Delhi Court, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Mishra's lawyer moved a bail plea in Delhi's Patiala court. The plea will be heard on January 11.

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday also terminated its employee Mishra.

