Daily brief: India-EU set 2024 deadline to conclude talks on trade deal, and all the latest news

In new roadmap for India-EU trade deal, 2024 is the deadline to conclude talks

India and the European Union (EU) are looking to conclude negotiations on comprehensive trade and investment agreements before the beginning of electoral cycles on both sides in 2024, EU ambassador Ugo Astuto said on Friday. Read more

Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years, says IMD

Delhi has recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The national capital had recorded an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius in 2010. Read more

'Told him, 'If you want I'll open.' Whole night I didn’t sleep': Yuvraj recalls Ganguly's prank ahead of his debut game

There is a feeling of nervous excitement ahead of one's debut game for the nation. The excitement at finally having to live the dream and the nervousness from the pressure of giving the best on debut. But what would happen if you are tricked by the very captain of the team ahead of the debut game. Well, for Yuvraj Singh he had spent a sleepless night after then India captain Sourav Ganguly had tricked him. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says Ajay Devgn is ‘not wrong’ in debate on Hindi: 'It's our national language according to constitution'

Actor Kangana Ranaut released the trailer for her upcoming movie Dhaakad on Friday. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Kangana was asked a bunch of question about her movie and also about all the debates raging in the entertainment world. Read more

Anand Mahindra wants to meet the man driving go-kart like vehicle in viral video

Anand Mahindra often posts or re-shares content that showcase ingenious hacks or unusual creations by people. His latest share is the same. It shows a person carrying milk containers in a vehicle that resembles a go-kart. Read more