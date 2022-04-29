Home / India News / Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years, says IMD
india news

Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years, says IMD

  • The national capital on Friday touched highest temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius.
A rickshaw puller covers his face from the heatwave as temperature touches 44 degrees, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
A rickshaw puller covers his face from the heatwave as temperature touches 44 degrees, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 07:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Delhi has recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The national capital on Friday touched highest temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius. However, according to the weather department, the temperature is likely to drop after May 2. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi heatwave
delhi heatwave
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out