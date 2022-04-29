Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra wants to meet the man driving go-kart like vehicle in viral video
trending

Anand Mahindra wants to meet the man driving go-kart like vehicle in viral video

Anand Mahindra re-shared the viral video of the man driving go-kart like vehicle.
The image shows the man driving a go-kart like vehicle. Anand Mahindra re-posted the video too.(Twitter/@RoadsOfMumbai)
The image shows the man driving a go-kart like vehicle. Anand Mahindra re-posted the video too.(Twitter/@RoadsOfMumbai)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 07:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra often posts or re-shares content that showcase ingenious hacks or unusual creations by people. His latest share is the same. It shows a person carrying milk containers in a vehicle that resembles a go-kart.

He re-posted a video that was originally shared on a Twitter handle called Roads of Mumbai. “When you want to become a F1 driver, but the family insists in helping the dairy business,” they wrote and shared the video.

Anand Mahindra re-posted the video with his own caption. “I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior…,” he tweeted.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything the video shows, take a look:

The video, since being posted a few hours ago, has gathered over 6.6 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 32,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“MilkMobile inspired from Batmobile!” joked a Twitter user. “It feels great when a great personality like you is promoting such posts. Salute to the brother who made the jugaad. You made my day sir,” posted another. “Road warrior should be encouraged... family waiting for him with diary business... interest of being a F1 Drive,” expressed a third. A few also claimed that the video shows a resident of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra twitter
anand mahindra twitter
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out