Daily brief: India monitoring evolving situation in Sri Lanka, says MEA, and all the latest news

India continues to engage with relevant stakeholders in Sri Lanka: MEA

India on Thursday once again said it was monitoring evolving situation in Sri Lanka and added that its ties with the island nation are historic and comprehensive, even as embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sent his resignation letter through an email to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardenaon. Read more

Chhattisgarh govt increases additional excise duty on liquor

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday decided to increase the additional excise duty on alcoholic beverages in the state. Earlier, the additional excise duty was ₹5 per bottle which will now be ₹10, officials said. Read more

One-km-long buffer zone around forests: Kerala to move SC on Monday

In the wake of protests in at least three districts, the Kerala government has now decided to move the Supreme Court on Monday with a review petition against the recent apex court order to earmark a one-kilometre buffer zone (ecologically sensitive zone) around protected forest areas, state forest minister AK Saseendran said in Delhi on Thursday. Read more

Pakistan man boils wife in cauldron in front of his children

In a gruesome incident, a Pakistani man has allegedly killed and boiled his wife in a cauldron in front of his six children here in the country's Sindh province, a media report said on Thursday. Read more

Pet care tips if you are working from home

Millions of people across the world ended up working remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic and this, for many, was an opportunity to own a pet. The term 'lockdown puppy' thus exists as we witnessed an increase in pet ownership during this time but owning a pet is never easy, especially if you are working from home. Read more

Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar reveals Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have dated two brothers; fans begin guessing game

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2 featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, July 14, and featured some major revelations as expected. Karan began the conversation by talking about Janhvi and Sara's dating lives and revealed that the actors once dated two brothers. Read more

'A new beginning': Lalit Modi announces he is dating Sushmita Sen, calls her 'my better half'; photos break the internet

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he is dating Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Modi, who was the first chairman and commissioner of the Indian T20 tournament, shared the news on Thursday with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling the actress his ‘better half’ and describing it as a 'new beginning'. Read more

Did Gaurav Taneja ‘predict’ about his arrest? Here’s what he said in birthday YouTube vlog

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast’s arrest and subsequent bail due to chaos at his birthday party at a metro station has been a topic of discussion among many on social media. Read more

