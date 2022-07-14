Pakistan man boils wife in cauldron in front of his children
In a gruesome incident, a Pakistani man has allegedly killed and boiled his wife in a cauldron in front of his six children here in the country's Sindh province, a media report said on Thursday.
Police on Wednesday found Nargis's body in a cauldron in the kitchen of a private school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city after her husband boiled her on Wednesday, Geo News reported.
According to the police, the woman's husband Ashiq from Bajaur Agency worked as a watchman at the school and lived in the servant quarters of the school that had been closed for about eight to nine months.
The police said the victim's 15-year-old daughter called them after Ashiq fled with three of his children following the harrowing incident.
District East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdur Rahim Sherazi was quoted by Geo News as saying that the police had the custody of the other three children.
"They are shaken and traumatised," said SSP Sherazi.
The police took the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, said Sherazi.
The official said the preliminary investigations and the children's statements suggested that the suspect strangulated his wife with a pillow before boiling her in the cauldron in front of them.
One of the woman's legs had also been severed from her body, he added.
The reason behind the incident is yet to be determined.
However, it was speculated that the husband forced his wife to engage in illicit relationships and then murdered her when she refused to do so, the report added.
A case has been registered and raids are being carried out to arrest the suspect.
The shocking event brought back the horrific memories of a similar incident that occurred about 11 years ago when in November 2011 police arrested a woman for killing her husband and attempting to cook his body parts after he planned to marry another woman without her permission, the report said.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Couple share kiss while protesting at PM's office. Photo viral
The protest - in which one person died and at least 80 were injured - were triggered by Sri Lankans irked by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe taking over as the acting President after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, despite the prime minister also having promised to step down.
-
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt open big lead to succeed Boris Johnson
Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are ahead of their rivals in the race to become Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister. In the second ballot of Tory MPs on Thursday, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer won 101 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 83. Liz Truss was third with 64. The next ballot is scheduled for Monday. Attorney General Suella Braverman was knocked out, under rules that remove the candidate with the lowest support.
-
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sends resignation to Speaker: Report
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the Parliament Speaker late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters. It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added. He might later move to the UAE, sources said. A Singapore foreign ministry statement, meanwhile, has ruled out talk of asylum for Rajapaksa.
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Singapore; govt says Lanka prez not granted asylum
Embattled and on-the-run Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore Thursday evening after having fled from the crisis-hit island nation to Maldives two days before. Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma, and two bodyguards were on board Saudia Airlines flight SV 788 from Male that left at 11.30 am local time (noon IST), news agency AFP reported. A Singapore foreign ministry statement, meanwhile, has ruled out talk of asylum for Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
-
'Something went wrong...': Twitter was briefly down for almost 55k users
Twitter was briefly down for almost 55,000 users globally on Thursday, according to data shared by outage tracking website Downdetector. Nearly 400 outages were reported in India till 5.30 pm, according to Downdetector. The data also showed that most problems in the country were reported on Twitter's website (73%) and second most on the app (26%). The outage, however, lasted around 10 minutes and Twitter services were restored.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics