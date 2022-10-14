Daily Brief: India pressures Canada over banned Sikh group's referendum on Khalistan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Will continue to press Canada to block banned Sikh group’s referendum: India

India on Friday reiterated its concerns about a banned Sikh extremist group’s plan to hold a so-called referendum in Canada on the creation on Khalistan and said New Delhi will continue to press Ottawa to block such moves. Read more

Fed up of remembering too many passwords? Google has a solution to your problems

Google has released a new feature for Android and Google Chrome users to sign into different services without requiring individual passwords. The new feature called ‘Passkey’ will add additional security and become an easier alternative for traditional two-factor authentication method. Read more

Black Adam post-credits scene leaked: Dwayne Johnson film features the mother of all cameos

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is all set for release. The DC film has been in the making for years now and is finally hitting the screens next week. However, just days before the release of the film, some of the fun may have been spoiled. Read more

Mom and son’s mashup of Aaoge Jab Tum with Rahe Na Rahe Hum is simply soulful. Watch

A special performance by a mom and son duo is winning hearts on Instagram. A video of the performance shows them flawlessly blending two Hindi songs and the end result is a treat for music lovers. Read more

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: How can women with breast cancer conceive?

Breast cancer is a common occurrence in older women but nowadays, many younger women tend to also suffer from it and have doubts about whether breast cancer can take a toll on their fertility. Read more

'Shame on BCCI for wasting a generational talent': Netizens react after Prithvi Shaw smashes maiden T20 ton in SMAT

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw pummelled the Assam bowlers into submission in Mumbai's Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) against Mrinmoy Dutta-led side at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. Read more

