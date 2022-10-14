Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: How can women with breast cancer conceive?

Breast cancer is a common occurrence in older women but nowadays, many younger women tend to also suffer from it and have doubts about whether breast cancer can take a toll on their fertility. Currently, breast cancer cases are surging in the country and unfortunately, it is now even being seen in younger women in the age group of 30-40 years.

These women who undergo cancer treatment in the form of chemotherapy or radiation therapy have various questions in their minds regarding their fertility. Women with breast cancer desire to have children after completing their treatment but they often fear that they will not be able to do so hence, we got a doctor on board this Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022 to help reveal how women with breast cancer can maximise their chances of conceiving.

According to various studies, a large number of women with breast cancer want to have a child after completing their treatment but some treatments for breast cancer such as chemotherapy can impact one’s fertility. However, women should not panic as there are options available out there that they can explore for completing their child bearing and fulfill their dream of motherhood. There are various options for such women to help them get pregnant after treatment and live the life they have always wanted.

How can women with breast cancer conceive?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai, shared, “Women detected with breast cancer can speak to a fertility consultant and get the detailed information regarding the suitable ART procedure for them. One can try egg freezing or in vitro fertilization to conceive and become a mother. One should not get disheartened as a lot of women are able to conceive after bouncing back from breast cancer.”

She added, “Today, many couples are opting for IVF and egg freezing and have conceived successfully without any complications. Now, egg freezing is a boon for women diagnosed with any health problems that make it difficult to conceive or even who have career aspirations. So, after completing the breast cancer treatment, women should immediately consult a fertility specialist. Better still consult one before starting any kind of treatment to know about the best options available for them.”