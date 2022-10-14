Black Adam post-credits scene leaked: Dwayne Johnson film features the mother of all cameos

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is all set for release. The DC film has been in the making for years now and is finally hitting the screens next week. However, just days before the release of the film, some of the fun may have been spoiled. A scene, claiming to be the post-credits sequence from the film, has leaked online, and it contains a rather powerful cameo and set up for a huge showdown. Also read: Black Adam trailer: Watch Dwayne Johnson in action as he changes 'hierarchy of power in the DC universe’

Spoilers for Black Adam ahead!

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular superpowered-antihero. In the comics, Black Adam is usually up against Captain Marvel (now rechristened Shazam) and has, at times, gone toe-to-toe with Superman himself. Many fans had wondered if Superman would be referenced in this film as well and if Henry Cavill would return to play the role. Well, if the post-credits scene is anything to go by, both those things are happening.

The short 30-second scene, which seems to be shot at a screening somewhere, shows Black Adam in conversation with Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis in The Suicide Squad), who warns him that people may come after him and they may not always be from this planet. Adam replies that he will be ready. The fog in front of him parts and appears Superman, played by Henry himself, and he says, “It’s been a while since anyone made the world this nervous”. Superman’s next line is drowned as the audience in the hall begins cheering and screaming.

SPOILER WARNING: LEAK FOOTAGE OF SUPERMAN IN BLACK ADAM POST CREDIT SCENE pic.twitter.com/P7SoBVtjod — Flow 🕊 (@Bankai192) October 14, 2022

Several fans shared this video on Twitter only for Warner Bros and DC to take down many of those. Some of them are still online, either hidden or partially obscured. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe. It also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Henry’s return could mean big news for DC as the star is a fan favourite but had reportedly sworn off playing Superman sometime earlier. He was last seen in the role in Justice League back in 2017. There were murmurs that he was back for good as the superhero but neither the studio nor the actor had confirmed it.

