Daily brief: India questions World Bank on Indus Waters Treaty stand, and all the latest news

‘Can’t interpret treaty’: India’s jab at World Bank on Indus Waters Treaty stand

India on Thursday questioned the World Bank’s decision to go ahead with two parallel processes to address a dispute with Pakistan over two hydropower projects on cross-border rivers, saying this is not in consonance with provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty. Read more

‘Probe, punish them’: India tells Australia on attacks by pro-Khalistan groups

India on Thursday condemned recent attacks by pro-Khalistan elements against people of Indian origin in Australia, saying Australian authorities had been requested to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community. Read more

Ꮪhubman Gill slaps himself as he recreates Nikhil Chinapa's Roadies scene with Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal. Watch

Cricketer and Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend Ꮪhubman Gill knows how to keep his fans entertained. On Thursday, he dropped a hilarious reel video of himself and his friends and teammates, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal, as they recreated a famous scene from MTV's reality show Roadies. Read more

Watch: Hanuma Vihari uses bat like a sword, reverse sweeps, hits fours in another gritty innings despite fractured arm

In a terrific show of mental strength and never-say-die attitude, Hanuma Vihari despite suffering from a fracture to his left forearm, batted once again in Andhra's second innings against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Read more

World Cancer Day: First signs of lung cancer, prevention tips by expert

Lung cancer cases have been on rise in India in smokers as well as those who are exposed to passive smoking. However, it could also affect those who have never smoked. Read more

Celeb inspired dresses for Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, here are some celeb-inspired chic dresses that can be perfect for Valentine's day celebration. Read more

