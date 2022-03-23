Daily brief: India successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Hit its target': India successfully tests BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully tested a surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman and Nicobar on Wednesday, defence officials said. It added that the extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy. Read more

'220 new airports for India in just three years’, says aviation minister

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday underlined the importance of the aviation industry for the Indian economy and said that the government has set a target of creating 220 new airports by 2025. Read more

Man arrested in Thane for stealing speed posts with ATM cards, encashing money

The Thane crime branch Unit 5 has arrested a 22-year-old man working on a contract basis at the Thane Post Office for stealing speed posts containing ATM cards issued by different banks. Read more

Indian-American among two astronauts who carried out spacewalk

Two astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday exited the space station for a six and a half hour spacewalk or an Extravehicular Activity (EVA). This is the second spacewalk being undertaken to upgrade the orbiting laboratory. Read more

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Do not ignore these common symptoms of TB

One of the most common symptoms associated with tuberculosis is long-lasting cough that persists for more than 2-3 weeks. In pandemic times, it's all the more imporant to pay close attention to other symptoms of TB that can be distinguished from Covid. Read more

Katrina Kaif dances with mom Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal in unseen pic. See inside

A new picture from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities shows her dancing with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky's father Sham Kaushal. Read more

Watch| Kejriwal dares BJP to conduct MCD polls on time in Delhi