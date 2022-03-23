‘Hit its target': India successfully tests BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully tested a surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman and Nicobar on Wednesday, defence officials said. It added that the extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy.

Air chief marshal VR Chaudhari congratulated on the successful test-firing of the cruise missile. He is in the Island territory of Andaman & Nicobar to review operational preparedness, news agency ANI quoted defence officials as saying.

India today successfully testfired surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman & Nicobar. Extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/Yz54DAyTxq — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy had successfully demonstrated the accuracy of an extended-range land-attack Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai.

Also Read | India, Philippines sign $375-million BrahMos missile deal

The missile had hit its intended target with pinpoint accuracy after traversing an extended range trajectory and performing complex manoeuvres, added the navy officials.

Both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and highlight the cutting-edge of Indian missile and ship-building prowess. They reinforce the Indian Navy's contribution towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India endeavours, stated the officials.