Man arrested in Thane for stealing speed posts with ATM cards, encashing money
The Thane crime branch Unit 5 has arrested a 22-year-old man working on a contract basis at the Thane Post Office for stealing speed posts containing ATM cards issued by different banks. He used to call on the customer’s number mentioned on the envelope and pretend as a bank officer to take OTP from them to generate pin code and then withdraw money from their bank accounts.
The accused had 86 such cards from different banks.
The accused, identified as Ajim Shaikh, is a resident of Mumbra and was working with Thane Post Office for four months in 2021. He had stolen the ATM cards during that period. The banks received several complaints from the customers after losing money and they investigated at their level and recently registered complaints with Thane police.
Senior police inspector Vikas Ghodge formed a team to investigate the case. He said, “The accused used to generate a pin by calling customers pretending to be a bank officer. After using the card, he’d throw it away in a creek. He was seen in the CCTV footage and we also analysed the numbers he used during the crime to call customers and then nabbed him. He confessed to stealing at least 86 such cards from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.”
