Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested in Thane for stealing speed posts with ATM cards, encashing money
mumbai news

Man arrested in Thane for stealing speed posts with ATM cards, encashing money

Thane crime branch Unit 5 has arrested a 22-year-old man working on a contract basis at the Thane Post Office for stealing speed posts containing ATM cards issued by different banks; he used to call on the customer’s number mentioned on the envelope and pretend as a bank officer to take OTP from them to generate pin code and then withdraw money from their bank accounts
A 22-year-old man working on contract at Thane Post Office was arrested for stealing speed posts with ATM cards and encashing money from bank customers. (HT FILE)
A 22-year-old man working on contract at Thane Post Office was arrested for stealing speed posts with ATM cards and encashing money from bank customers. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 08:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

The Thane crime branch Unit 5 has arrested a 22-year-old man working on a contract basis at the Thane Post Office for stealing speed posts containing ATM cards issued by different banks. He used to call on the customer’s number mentioned on the envelope and pretend as a bank officer to take OTP from them to generate pin code and then withdraw money from their bank accounts.

The accused had 86 such cards from different banks.

The accused, identified as Ajim Shaikh, is a resident of Mumbra and was working with Thane Post Office for four months in 2021. He had stolen the ATM cards during that period. The banks received several complaints from the customers after losing money and they investigated at their level and recently registered complaints with Thane police.

Senior police inspector Vikas Ghodge formed a team to investigate the case. He said, “The accused used to generate a pin by calling customers pretending to be a bank officer. After using the card, he’d throw it away in a creek. He was seen in the CCTV footage and we also analysed the numbers he used during the crime to call customers and then nabbed him. He confessed to stealing at least 86 such cards from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out