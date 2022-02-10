Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: India, UAE negotiators finalise trade pact, and all the latest news

Published on Feb 10, 2022 08:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India, UAE negotiators finalise trade pact, await nod for signing: UAE envoy

Negotiators from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India finalised the draft of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in December and the two sides are waiting for a final signal from their leadership to sign the trade pact, UAE ambassador Ahmed AlBanna said on Thursday. Read more

4,355 Indians died of Covid-19 in 88 countries, highest number in Saudi Arabia

A total of 4,355 Indians died due to Covid-19 in 88 countries around the world, with the highest number of deaths being recorded in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read more

IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal responds to Rohit Sharma's 'bhaag kyu nahi raha theek se' rebuke, deletes tweet later

The stump mic has dished out some absolute gems over the years, with players caught uttering a few words that are enough to perk up a boring game. Read more

Rocket Boys star Jim Sarbh says playing people who are alive is real pressure: 'What Ranveer Singh did was tough'

RELATED STORIES

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Jim Sarbh is the star of the new SonyLive show Rocket Boys. The biographical drama on eminent Indian scientists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J Bhabha sees Jim play the latter while Ishwak Singh plays Dr Sarabhai. Read more

Pet care: Are you making these common mistakes with your pet?

We all adore our pets and do our best to ensure their good health and happiness, from feeding them nutritious food, taking care of their hygiene, taking them for walks to spending quality time with them. Read more

 

