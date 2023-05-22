Home / India News / Daily brief: India unveils 12-point plan to deepen ties with Pacific nations, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2023 08:57 PM IST

Eye on China, India unveils 12-point plan to deepen ties with Pacific nations

India on Monday unveiled an action plan encompassing health, renewable energy and cyber-security to bolster cooperation with Pacific island states amid China’s efforts to increase its influence in the area, with…read more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit at Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea on Monday. (PIB)
'Ram Temple to be ready by…': Panel head reveals when devotees can offer prayers

The first phase of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December 30 this year, while the first and second storeys will be ready by December 30, 2024, Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram…read more.

WHO excludes Taiwan from annual assembly following China's opposition

Taiwan failed on Monday in its efforts to gain an invitation to the World Health Organization's annual assembly despite the island's assertion that support was growing for its participation. The annual assembly in…read more.

Interview: Samarth Chitta inspires at 11, shines bright as podcaster and author

Samarth Chitta, an 11-year-old Class 5 student of The International School Bangalore, is inspiring people. Reason? He has accomplished remarkable feats as a podcaster and author, standing out in his own right…read more.

After IPL 2023 heartbreak, Virat Kohli among eight Indian stars to leave for England on Tuesday for WTC final: Report

It wasn't the IPL season that Virat Kohli dreamt about, or has long dreamt about. Royal Challengers Bangalore, in fact, incurred one of their worst finishes on points table since 2019, when they had finished…read more.

Minimise your risk of cancer with these simple lifestyle changes

Small changes in your lifestyle can play a big role in minimising risks of certain chronic diseases. Many risk factors for cancer for instance are rooted in our lifestyle and personal choices. Making mindful lifestyle…read more.

