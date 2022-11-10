Daily brief: India welcomes UK court's order on Nirav Modi extradition, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India welcomes UK HC's order on Nirav Modi extradition: ‘Want to bring him...’

India on Thursday welcomed the United Kingdom High Court decision to reject fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's appeal against his extradition. Modi is wanted in connection with a bank loan fraud case. Read more

Arms being smuggled in from across the border to separate north Bengal: Mamata

Arms are being smuggled into West Bengal from across the border to fan separatist movement in north Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Thursday, while asking the director general of police to increase ‘naka’ checking to prevent illegal entry of arms from Bihar. Read more

Rahul Dravid's tough reply to question on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's retirement after India's T20 World Cup exit

India's approach of starting slow, keeping wickets in hand and then aiming for a massive finish in the last five overs of the innings backfired on a placid Adelaide track as England mauled them by 10 wickets to set up a T20 World Cup final with Pakistan. England bowlers dominated proceedings for the first 15 overs as India did not even manage to score at 7 runs per over. Read more

Step inside Mouni Roy's beautiful home with the cutest dining space, sparkling kitchen. Watch video

Actor Mouni Roy is the latest desi celebrity to feature in an episode of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is. In the video series, celebrities show fans around their homes and what makes them so special. Mouni lives in Mumbai with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Read more

Kriti Sanon sizzles in sultry mini cut-out dress with Varun Dhawan for Bhediya promotions in Mumbai: All pics inside

Actor Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film Bhediya. Amid the busy schedule, the two stars are leaving no stone unturned to serve stunning sartorial moments for their fans. Case in point: Kriti's latest look for promoting the movie in Mumbai. Read more

