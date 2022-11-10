Arms being smuggled in from across the border to separate north Bengal: Mamata

Arms are being smuggled into West Bengal from across the border to fan separatist movement in north Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Thursday, while asking the director general of police to increase ‘naka’ checking to prevent illegal entry of arms from Bihar.

“Naka checking needs to be increased everywhere. Arms worth ₹1,000 are being smuggled from Bihar. It is also coming in from across the (international) border. This has to be tackled. Arms are being smuggled into the state from across the border to separate north Bengal. Take special care,” the CM directed DGP Manoj Malaviya.

The chief minister made the claims while speaking at an administrative meeting at Ranaghat in Nadia district. The state’s top bureaucrats, police officers, MPs and MLAs along with senior officers of the district administration, attended the meeting.

TMC MP from Murshidabad Abu Taher flagged that with panchayat elections approaching and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, a trend to communalise small incidents is being noticed.

“We are witnessing a trend. There is a propensity to give a communal angle to even a small incident. As the election approaches such incidents would rise. We are interfering immediately and the administration is also very alert,” Taher was seen telling the chief minister at the meeting.

“It is her failure as the chief minister and state home minister, because the Bengal–Bihar border is manned by state police. If it is coming from across the international border, which is manned by the Border Security Force, what are the police doing when the arms enter the police’s jurisdiction?” asked Rahul Sinha, BJP leader.

Also Read:BJP bagging huge money through electoral bonds ahead of polls: Mamata Banerjee

Without naming any political party or outfit, Banerjee said that some people have planned to trigger communal ‘dhamaka’ (violence) from December this year.

“They have a plan. You have to destroy this plan. It’s a challenge for you. There’s nothing Bengal can’t do. That’s why naka checking have to be increased. Also keep a watch so that arms are not smuggled into the state in vehicles of VIPs. Some people carry cash and arms taking advantage of VIP tag. People of West Bengal don’t do this but there are conspirators,” she said.

The TMC had earlier alleged that the BJP was trying to destabilise the TMC-led government in West Bengal in December this year. The allegations came after top BJP leaders in West Bengal, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, claimed that the ruling TMC-government in the state won’t last beyond December 2022.

“Wait for a few months, this government will cease to be in power in West Bengal. Mark my words, by December this year, TMC will not be in power in West Bengal,” Suvendu Adhikary, leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly, had said in August.

She also alleged that while there are some communal organisations in Murshidabad, the NIA is also playing a role.

“This can’t be solved in public. We have to solve it internally,” she said.

“She is now scared as to what would happen in December. She is asking the police force to stay alert because she knows very well that the people of the state and even her party workers doesn’t support her any more after they saw heaps of money in TMC leader’s house. Now her only hope in the police,” said Sinha.