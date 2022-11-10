India welcomes UK HC's order on Nirav Modi extradition: ‘Want to bring him...’

India on Thursday welcomed the United Kingdom High Court decision to reject fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's appeal against his extradition. Modi is wanted in connection with a bank loan fraud case.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government 'wants to bring Nirav Modi to India as soon as possible'.

#WATCH | India has been vigorously pursuing the extradition of economic fugitives so that they face justice in India. We welcome the decision of the UK High Court. We want to bring him to India as soon as possible: MEA spox Arindam Bagchi on Nirav Modi extradition order by UK HC pic.twitter.com/V0OYiuJ8tH — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

The court on Wednesday dismissed Modi’s appeal, bringing Indian agencies one step closer to bringing him to the country to face fraud and money laundering charges.

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay of the High Court of Justice in London said that the February 2021 decision to extradite Nirav Modi was 'sound'.

Modi has 14 days to appeal against the decision in the UK Supreme Court.

In August last year, Modi was allowed to appeal against the extradition on two grounds - under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) to hear arguments if it would be unjust or oppressive to extradite him due to his mental state, and Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003, also related to mental health.