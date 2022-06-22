Daily brief: Indian economy expected to grow by 7.5% this year, says PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘At 7.5%, India to be fastest-growing major economy this year’: PM Modi

India is expected to grow by 7.5% this year, making it the fastest-growing major economy on the back of the government’s initiatives in technology-led growth, ease of doing business and the digital sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Read more

Will fight: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sanjay Raut's message after Uddhav's address

Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday tweeted messages of fighting back after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's live address amid the political crisis. Read more

'Agreed, Umran did well in IPL but…': Former BCCI selector explains why Dravid benched India pacer for SA series

After pacer Umran Malik became a sensation claiming 22 wickets in the IPL 2022, many felt that it was only a matter of time before he would break into the Indian team. Read more

Anil Kapoor says he did few films to 'help friends' even though he ‘wasn't convinced’ about them

Actor Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film JugJugg Jeeyo. Read more

Can a person with one kidney donate blood? Here's what doctors have to say

Blood donation takes place in three steps: donor registration, medical examination and screening and blood collection/phlebotomy and while the entire process takes approximately an hour, the actual procedure of donating blood takes less than 10 minutes. Read more

