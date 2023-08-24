News / India News / Daily brief: ISRO shows how Vikram lander navigated through Moon craters during landing; and all the latest news

Daily brief: ISRO shows how Vikram lander navigated through Moon craters during landing; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 24, 2023 08:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Images of the moon captured by Vikram's Lander Image Camera before the touchdown.(X/ISRO)
Images of the moon captured by Vikram's Lander Image Camera before the touchdown.(X/ISRO)

How Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander navigated through Moon boulders, craters during landing? New ISRO video shows

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday shared a fresh video showing images of the moon captured by Vikram's Lander Image Camera before the touchdown on lunar surface. Read more

Chess World Cup prize money: Praggnanandhaa takes home staggering sum of INR 66 lakh after epic battle with Carlsen

Rewriting history at the grandest stage of them all in world chess, India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa played out an epic final against Magnus Carlsen in the recently concluded edition of the FIDE World Cup 2023 on Thursday. Read more

Allu Arjun gets emotional as he becomes first Telegu actor to win National Award with Pushpa

Actor Allu Arjun created history as he won the National Award for Best Actor for his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. On Thursday, the 69th National Film Awards were announced. Read more

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 thoughtful gift ideas under 100 to make your sibling feel special without breaking the bank

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates and commemorates the special bond between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. This year it will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour on August 30 and 31. Read more

‘Return our £2.3 bn’: UK journalist faces backlash for comments on Chandrayaan-3 mission

UK news presenter Patrick Christys congratulated India after it engraved its name in the annals of history through the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s success. Read more

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
