Daily brief: ‘Issue not freedom of expression’, India counters Trudeau on Khalistani elements; and all the latest news

‘Issue not freedom of expression’: India counters Trudeau on Khalistani elements India on Thursday sought firm action from all countries where pro-Khalistan groups are conducting campaigns to incite violence against Indian diplomats and missions, and said freedom of expression shouldn’t be misused to propagate separatism and legitimise terrorism. Read Here. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has freedom of expression but will always push back against violence and extremism in all forms. (Reuters)

India slams Pakistan for 'politically-motivated' and 'venomous' remarks referring to J&K at UNSC

India has slammed Pakistan for its "politically-motivated" and "venomous" remarks that referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a Security Council debate on children and armed conflict, saying those who are soaked in bigotry will find it hard to understand a pluralistic society. Read Here.

Chandrayaan-3 mission to launch next Friday. What you must know about historic Isro mission

India's moon rocket Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on July 14 at 2:35 pm, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday. Here is all you must know about the historic ISRO mission. Read Here.

Watch: Mark Wood's 152kph thunderbolt shocks Usman Khawaja; leg stump in shambles during ENG vs AUS 3nd Ashes Test

England's fast bowlers reigned supreme in the first session of the third Ashes Test at Headingley as Australia lost four wickets. Veteran Stuart Broad took two wickets while Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, both of whom are playing their first Test of the series, got one each. Broad may have dismissed David Warner for the 16th time in Test cricket and later taken the big wicket of Steve Smith but Wood's dismissal of the in-form Usman Khawaja ended up being one of the biggest highlights of the session. Read Here.

Parenting tips: Things to do when the child behaves rude

Often as parents we encounter situations when the child starts to show rude behavior. While being rude is subjective, when the child starts to show attitudes that are unfriendly and unkind, we need to jump in the moment and ensure that we set certain boundaries so that such behaviors are not repeated. We should also teach them the need of being empathetic and kind. "Inside the moment, establish a clear boundary (aka no tolerance policy) and coach and praise. Outside the moment, teach the larger lesson and model, model, model," wrote psychologist Jazmine McCoy as she explained the steps that parents need to take when the child starts to be rude. Read Here.

Akanksha Puri interview: On Salman Khan speaking 'rudely' to her, talking differently to Pooja Bhatt

Akanksha Puri, the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2, is not watching the show anymore. “Frankly I didn’t get time and I am not looking forward to it," she told Hindustan Times during a conversation. Read Here.

