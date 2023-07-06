Often as parents we encounter situations when the child starts to show rude behavior. While being rude is subjective, when the child starts to show attitudes that are unfriendly and unkind, we need to jump in the moment and ensure that we set certain boundaries so that such behaviors are not repeated. We should also teach them the need of being empathetic and kind. "Inside the moment, establish a clear boundary (aka no tolerance policy) and coach and praise. Outside the moment, teach the larger lesson and model, model, model," wrote psychologist Jazmine McCoy as she explained the steps that parents need to take when the child starts to be rude. Parenting tips: Things to do when the child behaves rude(Unsplash)

Figure out the underlying reason: Most of the time when the child starts to be rude it is because he/she is not able to communicate certain emotions. In such cases, we should delve deeper and try to understand what they are trying to communicate.

Teach them the words to say: The next step is to teach them the words that they can use to communicate those emotions instead of becoming rude or unfriendly to their siblings or to their parents. This will help them to articulate their emotions better and become better versions of themselves. It will also teach them the importance of being kind.

Have them re-do the moment: We should ask them to re-do the moment with better words and actions. This will make them more confident that they can articulate their emotions and communicate their feelings in a better way.

Encourage and praise: One of the most important steps is to appreciate the actions and the efforts of the child in learning how to communicate their emotions better. This will further encourage them to be kinder and more compassionate, even in situations when they are angry or irritated. A small appreciation goes a long way, and it will urge them to stop being unfriendly.

